Chiefs WR Justin Watson expected to miss multiple weeks with elbow injury

The injury bug has again reared its head on one of the Kansas City Chiefs key players. The latest victim is wide receiver Justin Watson, dealing with an elbow injury sustained in last Thursday’s victory over the Denver Broncos.

Watson has been a reliable option in the Chiefs passing game because of his chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter, and he was removed from the game quickly afterward as the Chiefs sealed the victory.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, Watson suffered a dislocated elbow, and the following days’ X-rays were negative. Rappaport would go on to follow up his report by posting on social media the results of the MRI.

“Good news from Justin Watson’s MRI:” posted Rappaport. “There was no significant damage revealed, sources say, which means Watson should be back sooner rather than later.”

Rappaport leads the Chiefs with 21.9 yards per catch, as his absence will open more opportunities for the young receivers on the roster. Rasheed Rice, Justyn Ross, and Kadarius Toney should expect more targets in the upcoming weeks.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire