Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes jab at his former team

Last season, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made the playoffs as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. This season, Smith-Schuster is back in the playoffs but is playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith-Schuster was asked about how it feels to be playing for the Chiefs this season as opposed to the Steelers this season.

“It feels to be good on this side of the ball,” Smith-Schuster said. Plenty of folks will read too much or too little into this comment but it’s best to take it at face value. Last season the Chiefs beat the breaks off of the Steelers last season in the playoffs. The final score was 42-21 but anyone who watched it knows the game wasn’t that close. No one should fault Smith-Schuster for feeling good about being part of the best team in the AFC.

Let us know in the comments what you make of Smith-Schuster’s comments and if you have a problem with them.

