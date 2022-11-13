Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster sidelined vs. Jaguars after brutal hit

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol after a taking a frightening helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Smith-Schuster, who ranks second on the team this season in receptions and receiving yards, was coming across the middle of the field when he was hit by Jags safety Andre Cisco.

As he fell motionless to the turf, teammates immediately signaled to the Chiefs sideline for assistance. Smith-Schuster was helped off the field and taken to the locker room, where he was evaluated by doctors for a concussion.

Looks like JuJu Smith-Schuster got knocked out.pic.twitter.com/3ycHIBOrlc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022

Later in the game, the Chiefs receiving corps took another hit when veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling left the field for a visit to the medical tent.

Valdes-Scantling had earlier caught one of three touchdown passes thrown by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first half of the game.

