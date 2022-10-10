Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to play vs. Raiders in Week 5

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs should have their full complement of offensive weapons against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will play in Week 5 against the Raiders. Smith-Schuster has been dealing with a quad injury and was a limited participant in practice on Friday after his hamstring locked up on him. He was listed as questionable for the game as a result, but with two days to rest over the weekend, it appears that his status was more precautionary than anything else.

So far this season, Smith-Schuster has been the team’s second-leading receiver in terms of statistics. He’s caught 19 passes on 27 targets for 224 yards on the season with an 11.8-yard per reception average. He’s yet to find the endzone, but he’s been a big part of what this team is doing offensively. Having him out there this week will be important, even if he’s on a pitch count of sorts.

In two career games against the Raiders, Smith-Schuster has 14 catches for 171 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs.

