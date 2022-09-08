Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out to prove he’s still got it in 2022

Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is looking to make a statement during the 2022 NFL season.

Smith-Schuster is coming off the worst statistical season of his professional career. He missed a total of 13 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 due to rib and shoulder injuries. The veteran wideout joined the Chiefs in hopes of a rebound in 2022, with an opportunity to show the world that he’s still an elite receiver.

“Honestly, just (prove that) I still got it,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think last year was kind of like the toll where ‘Hey, I kind of fell off,’ obviously injuries and stuff like that happens. It’s the name of the game, it happens.”

Smith-Schuster feels like Kansas City provided him with the best opportunity to prove himself. He’s playing with an elite quarterback and one of the league’s best coaches. He also seems to be quite bought into the goals that the team is seeking to accomplish, which all begin with finishing 1-0 in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

“At the end of the day, I came here for a reason. I came here to win. I came here to win a Super Bowl. I think it was the best fit for me. The coaches, my teammates, the staff, everyone around, and obviously you guys. You guys made me a better person, a better player so that’s what I came here to do, win a Super Bowl.”

