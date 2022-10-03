Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes not-so-subtle shot at Steelers coaches

For five seasons, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was almost universally beloved by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans. Smith-Schuster was also highly productive during his five seasons with one season of 97 receptions and another with 111. But this didn’t stop Smith-Schuster from taking a shot at his old team now that he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the television broadcast of the Chiefs game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the announcers noted that Smith-Schuster said he had learned more about offense during his time with the Chiefs than he did during his entire five seasons with the Steelers.

As harsh as it sounds, he’s probably not wrong. Chiefs quarterback Andy Reid is widely regarded as a truly elite offensive coach and one of the most innovative guys in the NFL. Meanwhile, the offense during Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh was basically backyard football with Ben Roethlisberger drawing up plays in the dirt. I can’t imagine the level of complexity in the Kansas City offense compared to what is happening in Pittsburgh.

JuJu Smith Schuster with a shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers! 👀 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/d9KYHxrdUK — Blitz Guy (@BlitzGuyOG) October 3, 2022

