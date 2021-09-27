New Chiefs WR Josh Gordon had interest from multiple teams

When news broke last week the free agent WR Josh Gordon would be reinstated from his latest suspension, the league was buzzing about his potential destination. There are plenty of teams around the league that could use his services besides the Kansas City Chiefs, but he ended up choosing to sign and play with the Chiefs.

New details provided by ESPN’s Adam Schefter tell us that multiple teams were in fact in the running to sign Gordon. Schefter also tells us exactly why Gordon decided to sign with Kansas City.

“Gordon, 30, had multiple teams contact him and express interest in signing him. But one of the attractions of playing in Kansas City was making it a long-term stop and spending multiple seasons there, according to his agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist from LAA Sports.”

Obviously, there’s a big attraction for any offensive play to come in and play with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. There’s also something to be said about playing in one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. For Gordon, however, there seems to be some promise that this might not just be a season-long stop. If he’s able to get back on track in Kansas City, he believes there’s a potential to stick with the team beyond 2021.

Gordon is likely on his last chance to resurrect his NFL playing career and he’s got to make this last chance count. Andy Reid, of course, is a head coach known for giving players second chances and helping them revive their careers. The locker room in Kansas City is also filled with the right kind of people who can help Gordon succeed.

Only time will tell if this signing works out, but the match between Gordon and the Chiefs looks like one that could turn out to be mutually beneficial and long-lasting.

