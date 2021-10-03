New Chiefs WR Josh Gordon could be active for ‘Sunday Night Football’ vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without recently signed WR Josh Gordon against the Philadelphia Eagles, but fans might not have to wait much longer to see his debut.

According to a new report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Gordon has impressed enough during his first week with the team that there’s some optimism he could be active when the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on ‘Sunday Night Football.’ That seems to track with everything we’ve heard from the team so far too.

It’s abundantly clear from video of Gordon practicing that he is in football shape. Andy Reid mentioned on Friday that Gordon was working to pick up the playbook and knock off some rust. Reid added that he was “working very hard.”

From @NFLGameDay: #Chiefs WR Josh Gordon has impressed enough in practice to give him a real chance to be active next week on Sunday night; Meanwhile, the #Titans will be without two of their top weapons today. pic.twitter.com/KWaoFT7MUC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

One thing that has seemingly benefited Gordon when it comes to the playbook is that he spent his first year in the NFL learning an offense from Brad Childress — a longtime collaborator of Reid. Rapoport says Gordon was familiar with some of the verbiage that the Chiefs use because of the time spent under Childress with the Cleveland Browns in 2012.

Childress spent five seasons with the Chiefs prior to the Patrick Mahomes era, holding titles like Spread Game Analyst and Co-Offensive Coordinator. His fingerprints are still all over the Chiefs’ offense today, especially a lot of spread game concepts.

The Chiefs have some flexibility with Gordon when it comes to his debut. They can get a trial run in next week without having to sign him to the 53-man roster immediately, using the NFL’s standard practice squad elevations. If Coach Reid can get a package of plays installed for Gordon ahead of Week 5, they can simply elevate him to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

In the meantime, Gordon will be on the sidelines watching the Chiefs play in Philadelphia on Sunday. It’s safe to say that he is anxious and excited for the opportunity to suit up with his new team.

First game day w/ #ChiefsKingdom ❤️‍🔥 Can’t wait for the real thing 😈 #loading — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) October 3, 2021

