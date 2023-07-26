Chiefs WR John Ross has unexpectedly elected to retire

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is reportedly being placed on the reserve/retired list, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Ross, who is 27 years old, was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 and is known for holding the record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

His 4.22 forty time helped him get selected with the ninth overall choice in the NFL draft. Ross spent four seasons in Cincinnati, followed by one year with the New York Giants in 2021. After sitting out the 2022 season, Ross signed a future contract with the Chiefs before the start of training camp in hopes of attempting a comeback.

Ross has a stat line of 62 catches, 957 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 37 career games. Though his retirement marks the end of his career for the foreseeable future, Ross’ talents won’t soon be forgotten by fans around the NFL who will forever compare the league’s fastest prospects by the standard he set back in 2017.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire