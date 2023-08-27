Chiefs WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette optimistic about future after stellar preseason performances

Kansas City Chiefs achieved a gritty victory over the Cleveland Browns in their preseason finale, and now have to make some tough decisions heading into cut week. One player who helped his case significantly to make the team is wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who was among the Chiefs’ most productive players in the preseason.

After stints with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, Ihmir Smith-Marsette signed with the Chiefs in 2022, primarily on the practice squad. The young receiver entered training camp knowing he needed to impress to have a chance at making the team. He spoke with reporters following Saturday’s game, reflecting on his journey in the league.

“It’s fantastic,” Smith-Marsette explained. “My first two years were rocky and just getting my feet under me going into my third one and just having that mindset of knowing who I am and what I’m really capable of, then just going out there and putting it out there on display. It’s been a hell of a ride, and it’s just getting started.”

Smith-Marsette led the team with four catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, creating more conversation around his status on the team.

“It means a lot. Like I always say, just keep working, and it’s going to prove itself at the end of the day.” said Smith-Marsette, “Just going out there and doing what I can and make that decision hard at the end of the day, that’s something they told us, and I feel like I made it just a little bit harder.”

