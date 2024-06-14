Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown: ‘Everyone is on the same page’

The Kansas City Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp sessions were a significant period to reacclimate the team before next month’s training camp. The addition of new players and proven veterans working together to build early chemistry are all ingredients for another Super Bowl run.

After Wednesday’s practice, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown spoke with reporters about his adjustment to the Chiefs offense and trust in the personnel.

“I feel like everyone is on the same page; everyone has the same goal and mission,” said Brown. “The way we compete out there in practice and then – we teach each other like we help each other, defense talks to offense, offense talks to defense, so I feel like that’s a big part of it.”

During his last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Brown had 118 receptions for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns. He made a name for himself as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, with his best season in 2021, earning praise around the league with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

“I’m excited to be here. (I’m) trusting (Head) Coach (Andy) Reid, (Offensive Coordinator) Coach (Matt) Nagy and Pat (Mahomes).” Said Brown. “I’m just excited for the opportunity and what’s ahead.”

The Chiefs have plenty of speed projected on their 2024 roster at the wide receiver position. As the veteran, Brown is expected to produce immediately as the younger talent finds their way.

