Breaking News:

NFL says Bills-Bengals game won't be made up this week; league monitoring Demar Hamlin's health

Chiefs WR Cornell Powell placed on practice squad injured list, Jerrion Ealy re-signed

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of roster moves on the practice squad for Week 18, both involving the wide receiver position.

The Chiefs have placed WR Cornell Powell on the practice squad injured list. The 2021 fifth-round draft pick, Powell, has been elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster three times this season (Week 11 through Week 13) when the team was dealing with injuries at the receiver position. He no longer had any standard elevations left for the regular season, but those reset during postseason play.

Powell played three snaps on offense and 28 snaps on special teams in the games he was elevated for this season. He did not record any official statistics during those snaps.

It’s unclear when Powell suffered his injury and what it means for his status as the playoffs draw near. Remember, the Chiefs are also dealing with an injury to Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman remains on injured reserve pending activation to the 53-man roster. The depth of this position continues to be tested.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs re-signed WR/RB Jerrion Ealy to the practice squad. A former undrafted free agent signing following the 2022 NFL draft, Ealy was released from the practice squad on Dec. 27. Ealy was expected to find his way back to the team on a reserve/future contract as soon as the regular season concluded, but this injury to Powell has him re-joining the practice squad.

List

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 18

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs TE Blake Bell discusses road back from injury, Week 17 touchdown

    #Chiefs TE Blake Bell said it was a long journey back to the field after his injury and credited the team's training and strength staff for getting him there.

  • Chiefs cancel media availability out of respect for Bills S Damar Hamlin

    The #Chiefs have canceled their Tuesday media availability out of respect for Damar Hamlin and the #Bills organization.

  • Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater reflect on what could be final Patriots home games

    Neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater have made decisions about their NFL futures, but both know they're not far from the end. Phil Perry was on hand in New England to watch the Patriots veterans do some extra reflection after the team's final home game.

  • Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Broncos

    It wasn’t confidence-inspiring, and there might be some lingering effects.

  • Short-timers: Jaguars coach Doug Pederson isn't concerned about quick turnarounds

    Beating the Houston Texans has been checked off the to-do list. The Jaguars now begin five days of preparation for Saturday's game against the Titans.

  • Damar Hamlin's family releases statement: 'Please keep Damar in your prayers'

    In a statement first reported by Jordon Rooney, who is described as Hamlin's friend and marketing rep, Hamlin's family thanked fans and players "for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time."

  • FSU DBs coach Marcus Woodson leaving for job at Arkansas

    FSU will once again be replacing one of its defensive coaches this offseason with Marcus Woodson off to Arkansas.

  • 49ers-Raiders inactives: Deebo Samuel out, Kerry Hyder returns for Week 17

    Here is the full list of inactives for the 49ers' matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17.

  • Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham no longer has element of unknown

    First-time starting quarterbacks often have big games, but as opposing defensive coordinators acquire more video, the QBs' weaknesses tend to be exposed. After passing for 365 yards and three touchdowns in his starting debut, Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to San Francisco 49ers, Stidham will face a Kansas City Chiefs team Saturday that has video the 49ers' staff didn't have the luxury of studying. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels acknowledged Monday that Stidham might have to make some adjustments, but said the 49ers threw pretty much everything they had at him.

  • Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest during Bills-Bengals game. What we know

    Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, his heartbeat was restored on the field and he is sedated at the hospital, the Buffalo Bills announced.

  • Mike Brown: The Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family

    Mike Brown, owner of the Bengals, released a statement regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday afternoon. Hamlin remains in critical condition and under sedation at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday’s game. “First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers [more]

  • This Growth Stock Just Boosted Its Dividend. Time to Buy?

    Today's bear market is the perfect time to load up on this recession-resilient stock trading down 32% in 2022.

  • VOTE: Should Panthers hire Steve Wilks as HC in 2023?

    Steve Wilks almost did enough to push the Panthers to an NFC South title. But do you think he's done enough to earn a full-time chance in 2023? Tell us!

  • Reports of young children accidentally eating marijuana edibles soar

    More young children are getting sick from inadvertently eating marijuana edibles, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics.

  • NFL Week 17 Power Rankings: Bills and Bengals tie for first place

    The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals showed incredible courage and resolve, and tie for first place in the power rankings to conclude Week 17.

  • Land Rover Range Rover | How to use the massaging seats

    Like many off-roaders of a certain age, the Range Rover has matured and evolved. Conceived in the late 1960s as a rugged ute with British sensibility and taste, it’s grown into a design statement that showcases Land Rover’s latest technologies and most decadent luxury features. While Range Rover will always conjure the notion of tartan-clad hunters and loyal yellow dogs, it’s immediately clear the fifth-generation model advances Land Rover's quest for new customers. My jaw drops when I catch my first glimpse of the 2022 Range Rover First Edition in my driveway. Dressed in Sunset Gold Satin finish -- which rings up $7,450 of the vehicle’s $169,900 sticker -- it looks expensive yet more nouveau riche than anything I’ve seen Land Rover build. That’s a good thing. Land Rover's color and materials team knew what it was doing.-- a little bling is necessary for Land Rover to aggressively compete with the Mercedes GLS, BMW X7, Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, to say nothing of electric performers like the Hummer SUV and Rivian R1S. Against this crowded field, Land Rover brings it. The Range Rover comes in long and short wheelbases and can seat as many as seven or as few as four. The basic Range Rover starts at $104,500 for the mild hybrid inline-six model, while the high-powered First Edition and SV variants approach the eye-watering $200,000 level with options. A plug-in hybrid joins the lineup later this year and an all-electric model follows next year. Based on Jaguar-Land Rover's new MLA-Flex platform, the Range Rover offers a bevy of useful features, including all-wheel steering, JLR's clever Pivi Pro Infotainment and power-assisted doors (coming on 2023 models). The new generation also offers noise canceling technology, a suspension that can self-adjust due to road conditions and six different driving modes that can be calibrated for on- or off-road conditions. The design changes continue Range Rover’s aesthetic journey from rugged to racy. The 2022 model is flashy -- note the door accents and cutting-edge taillights -- but everything is flush to the body and it’s a modern, minimalist approach. Every line has a purpose. It makes SUVs from Audi and Lexus look terribly busy, and even the fourth-gen Range Rover is fussy in comparison. The grille and front end should look familiar to loyalists, but the boat tail shape in back is less prominent than ever before and the taillights disappear into the piano black settings. It’s a deep contrast to the previous model and its traditional blocky lighting. Still, the Range Rover looks like a dressier version of the last generation and it is a measured evolution. The off-roader has undergone far greater change, most notably the BMW-lead 2001 redesign. Let’s pause for a moment to dwell on the paint. Various shades of gold and bronze are the Range Rover’s calling card, but the First Edition and SV offer this so-called Sunset Gold Satin finish. In pictures, you can’t tell the difference between this shade and the cheaper paint. In real life, when the sun hits the finish — with coarse aluminum baked in — the promise of a “bright golden sparkle with high reflectivity” is delivered. Range Rover is the latest company to employ color schemes to burnish its products, a trend recognized by everyone from Kia with its matte EV6 to Maserati and its iridescent Levante Trofeo. Wisely, Land Rover employs this champagne chaser to differentiate the Range Rover, but doesn’t go overboard. My tester had the optional gloss black 23-inch wheels and black roof, which set off the golden hue with tasteful contrast. The interior was bathed in a light-and-creamy leather dubbed Perlino. It's everywhere. Rest your elbow on top of the door -- leather. The center console -- leather. Even the headliner had stitched leather. It’s broken up with light wood on the door panels and bisecting the dash, with chrome flourishes on the controls. While the lofty price tag gave me pause, the interior’s sophisticated use of materials and clever layout won me over. The Range Rover’s airy setting is reminiscent of Lincoln and Volvo designs, which is a testament to all three brand’s focus on interiors. The First Edition also included rear-sear entertainment screens and massaging seats in front (which were just OK — better than Mercedes’ massages but not nearly as good as Jeep’s). I was surprised to find a cooler in the center console, which I used to chill my wallet and keys inadvertently. It’s far better at keeping your beverages cold. #rangerover #landrover #landroverrangerover

  • Jaguars to face Titans for AFC South Title on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC

    The Jaguars (8-8) will take on the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field in Week 18. The matchup will decide the AFC South.

  • Time For Players To Step Up, Value Of Bowl Games Kelly Compliments Purdue

    A little over 24 hours before their matchup, Purdue interim head coach Brian Brohm and LSU head coach Brian Kelly met

  • Patriots announce media availabilities will be canceled for Tuesday

    The New England Patriots announced that any media availabilities will be canceled or postponed following the devastation of Damar Hamlin's injury on Monday night.

  • At least 3 House GOP leaders who dodged Jan. 6 committee subpoenas plan to haul in witnesses for their own investigations in the 118th Congress

    Refusing to cooperate with the January 6 committee could backfire on Republicans if Democrats use the same tactics to skirt their 2023 investigations.