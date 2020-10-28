Chiefs WR Byron Pringle earns AFC Special Teams honors for Week 7
Chiefs WR Byron Pringle has earned a weekly AFC award after a dominant Week 7 game against the Broncos on special teams. It was a highlight-filled game for Kansas City, but none were more exciting than Pringle’s 102-yard kick return touchdown. The touchdown marked the longest play from scrimmage on the season. The most astonishing thing about it is that it was just the third kick return of his career with the Chiefs. That wasn’t the only standout play for Pringle on special teams this week either. He also plays on the punt coverage unit and downed a punt on the one-yard line. This is Pringle’s first weekly award of his career.