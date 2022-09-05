Chiefs working out former Cardinals S James Wiggins

The Kansas City Chiefs are working out a player released by the Arizona Cardinals during 53-man roster cuts.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are working out former Cardinals safety James Wiggins. A former seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Cincinnati in 2021, Wiggins spent a chunk of last season on the practice squad in Arizona. He was promoted to the 53-man roster in mid-October, appearing in three games and recording no statistics.

He finished the season on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury in punt coverage against the Green Bay Packers.

Chiefs are working out safety James Wiggins (former Arizona Cardinals seventh-round draft pick from @GoBearcatsFB today, per a league source #Chiefs @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 5, 2022

Wiggins (6-foot and 205 pounds) was waived by the Cardinals during their 53-man roster cuts. Obviously, the first thought here is that Kansas City is seeking intel on their Week 1 opponent, but that’s always overblown when it comes to things like this.

Wiggins projects as a multi-phase special teamer with upside as a depth safety. Chiefs GM Brett Veach mentioned they’d be bringing some players in to work them out ahead of the 2022 NFL season. It’s possible they add him to the practice squad with a successful workout. It’s also possible they’re simply doing their diligence on a player they liked when he was coming out of college.

