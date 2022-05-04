Chiefs won’t play in Germany, Mexico or England in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs will not be one of the teams playing the NFL’s first-ever game in Munich, Germany in 2022.

Germany is set to play host to four International Series games over the next four seasons, with the first game coming in 2022. It’s one of five international NFL games set to be played next season, with one to be played in Mexico and three in the United Kingdom.

The Chiefs were speculated as potential opponents for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the inaugural match set to take place at FC Bayern’s Allianz Arena. Both teams were awarded NFL international marketing right for Germany along with the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots. Whenever possible, the NFL intends to schedule international games so teams that hold marketing rights to particular countries can play in those countries.

On Wednesday morning the NFL announced its full slate of international games and the Chiefs won’t be playing in any of them.

London Calling! The NFL is heading back to London for three games in 2022! @NFLUK pic.twitter.com/dB0zRjtePN — NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2022

While the Chiefs won’t be heading abroad this year, CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt expressed optimism during the 2022 NFL draft that the team would play an international series game in the next 2-3 years.

“The league will be playing a number of international games,” Hunt began. “I’m hopeful that we’ll be one of them. If we’re not selected this year, I think we’ll be selected in the next two or three years. Obviously, we would be excited to play in Germany if the opportunity presents itself.”

The NFL’s full schedule release will come in May, but one Chiefs game has already been revealed. The Chiefs will have their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the regular season on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

