Chiefs will be without key offensive player vs. Patriots in Week 15

The Kansas City Chiefs offense has struggled throughout the 2023 NFL season despite having the sport's best player in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and this unit will be without an important player in Sunday's Week 15 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Running back Isiah Pacheco will miss his second straight game because of a shoulder injury, which he recently underwent surgery to address. Left tackle Donovan Smith also won't play.

Pacheco has tallied 779 rushing yards (4.4 per carry) and a career-high six rushing touchdowns in 12 games this season. He also has caught 33 passes for 209 yards and one receiving touchdown. Pacheco last played in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers and ran for 110 yards with a touchdown.

He is by far the Chiefs' best running back and someone whose powerful run style and ability to pick up yards after contact allows Kansas City to win the time of possession battle over its opponent.

Without Pacheco in the lineup, the Chiefs likely will turn to Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to shoulder the load at running back on Sunday. McKinnon and Edwards-Helaire have combined to tally just 228 rushing yards this season.

The Chiefs have lost four of their last six games after starting the season 6-1. They scored fewer than 20 points in all four of those defeats, including last week's controversial 21-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills at home. Next up for the Chiefs is a matchup versus a very good Patriots defense that is currently playing its best football of the season.