Chiefs wish Kansas City Mavericks good luck in the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs may not be the only team to bring the City of Fountains a title in 2024.

On Thursday, the Chiefs wished the Kansas City Mavericks good luck in the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs as they look to bring the city yet another championship to celebrate.

Mavs Country 🤝 Chiefs Kingdom Good luck in the playoffs @kc_mavericks! pic.twitter.com/tbRIhz3HLL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 18, 2024

The Mavericks, who finished with an impressive 54 wins over the course of their 72-game season, have already won the 2024 Brabham Cup. They also set the ECHL record for most road wins at 29, and set their franchise record for most goals with 305 on the season.

Set to face the Tulsa Oilers tonight, the Mavericks are a No. 1 seed in the ECHL playoffs and may prove to have the mettle to compete for the league’s ultimate prize, the Kelly Cup.

Whether they win the ECHL championship or not, though, the Mavericks have had an incredible season, and have caught the attention of the defending Super Bowl champions, which is an honor all its own.

