Chiefs Wire Mailbag: Answering playoff, free agency, 2023 NFL draft questions

Below you'll find answers to Chiefs Kingdom's questions about the playoffs, free agency, the 2023 NFL draft and more submitted on Twitter.

Should the Chiefs bring in competition for Harrison Butker

Time to bring in competition for Butker or is that too knee-jerk? — A$AP Brad (@severn58) January 11, 2023

I think the Chiefs still have full faith in Butker as their kicker and even Tommy Townsend as their holder. That said, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the team make it a standard practice to keep a backup kicker on the practice squad. All it takes is one bad step for things to get hairy and the kicker position isn’t exactly flush with talent at any given moment.

So, I could see them bringing in some undrafted competition after the 2023 NFL draft. They might even manage to keep Matthew Wright around beyond this season. I’d be surprised if their play was to add someone with goals of them supplanting Butker, though.

Who will the Chiefs draft in 2023?

Who do you think we will draft??? — Patrick_Mahomes_Zone (@Mahomes_Zone_15) January 11, 2023

I think they’ll focus on the trenches early on in the draft. They have quite a few offensive and defensive tackles slated for free agency and might need to reload there. It’s entirely too early to talk specific names, but I’ll throw a few out anyways.

At offensive tackle, Ohio State’s Dawand Jones just declared for the draft — he’s a hulking prospect, who is a road grader in the run game and surprisingly nimble in the passing game. Tennesse’s Darnell Wright is another option if the Chiefs are looking to improve the right side of the offensive line and pair him with former teammate Trey Smith.

At defensive tackle, I’m a fan of Baylor’s Siaki Ika as someone to pair with Chris Jones. Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey is an undersized player at the position, but he flashes high-level ability as a pass-rusher and a run defender.

Edge rusher could be high up in terms of needs depending on what happens with Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap. Safety could be high up as well depending on what happens with Juan Thornhill.

I tend to feel there will be some good value picks at receiver, tight end and running back later in the draft. The Chiefs should be able to avoid drafting those positions early on.

Do you re-sign Orlando Brown Jr. or trade for Laremy Tunsil or try another route at LT in 2023?

Do you re-sign Brown Jr, trade / re-sign Tunsil or try another route for LT? — Rich Fann II (and all that implies) (@Rich_Fann) January 11, 2023

I suspect that no matter what happens, Orlando Brown Jr. is getting the non-exclusive franchise tag again this summer. Upgrading the left tackle position while picking late in the first round in the 2023 NFL draft would be hard. Trading assets for a proven commodity is nice in theory, but it really limits flexibility when you have to trade draft capital and they turn around and pay a player.

Obviously, Brown Jr. didn’t play his best football early in the season, but he’s been playing better in recent weeks. My guess is that he plays well enough during the playoffs and remains left tackle on the franchise tag for 2023. The Chiefs could look to upgrade the right tackle spot via the draft and go from there.

Who will be this year's Sammy Watkins in the postseason run?

Who’s the player on offense you think will rise up in the playoffs that’s not named Mahomes / Kelce? (sort of like Watkins did during the SB run) — Steven Panepinto (@pushead2) January 11, 2023

I don’t think it’ll be any one player this year, which speaks to the depth and versatility this particular offense currently boasts. You see it week after week in Kansas City, with 8-9 players catching passes from Patrick Mahomes on the regular. I will say that the three players I expect to make the biggest contributions outside of Kelce are Jerick McKinnon, Kadarius Toney and Isiah Pacheco.

McKinnon is going to keep catching touchdown passes. Pacheco is going to get a lot of work too, especially in the second half of games if Kansas City jumps out to a lead. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Toney’s snap count double in the playoffs, with the team integrating some new roles into his repertoire.

Also, look for some of the tight ends other than Kelce to get involved. The team’s usage of 12 and 13-personnel has been on the rise with Blake Bell’s return. Defenses have been struggling to defend it given that Kelce and Noah Gray are basically receivers.

Will CEH be on the roster in 2023? How high will the Chiefs draft a RB with Jones and McKinnon as free agents?

Do you think Clyde will still be on the roster next season and how high will we draft a new RB in the draft with Jones and Mckinnon likely gone next year? 😀 — Justa Dreamr (@DreamrJusta) January 11, 2023

Edwards-Helaire will 100% be on the roster next year unless the Chiefs can find a trade partner. Cutting him is a poor financial decision and you always have a need for running back depth in the NFL. Remember, he had six touchdowns during the regular season, so it’s not like he wasn’t a productive member of the team.

Jones will probably look to play elsewhere given his role in 2022, but I’d be surprised if McKinnon wasn’t back. He might cost a little bit more given his production, but I don’t think anyone is overpaying a soon-to-be 31-year-old running back. I also think that Kansas City is where he wants to be. He’s good friends with Patrick Mahomes and this late in his career, I think winning is probably the priority.

As for the draft, I think this running back class is going to be quite deep to where the Chiefs should be able to find a quality role player on late Day 2 or Day 3. Think of someone who they can develop as a long-term complement to Isiah Pacheco. Some names to ponder include K-State RB Deuce Vaughn, UAB RB DeWayne McBride, Tulane RB Tyjae Spears and Utah RB Tavion Thomas.

What happens if you cut a player like Joshua Kaindoh or Darian Kinnard during playoffs?

What would happen if a guy like Kaindoh or Kinnard were cut (w the intent to sign them to the PS) during the post season to make room for Jody or Clyde? Are they subject to waivers? Does their rookie contract get changed in anyway? — Steve Gray (@stevegrayjr) January 11, 2023

Players would be subject to waivers, but the claiming period doesn’t begin immediately once the playoffs begin. Basically, anyone released is in limbo until after the Super Bowl concludes. That’s why the league resets the standard elevations policy during the playoffs so that teams don’t risk losing players they elevate.

As for the contract situation: Any player who is cut and is claimed by a new team would retain said contract with the new team. Any player who is cut and not claimed, but re-signed to the practice squad or otherwise, they’d be getting an entirely new contract. So, those players on rookie deals like Kaindoh and Kinnard, they’d see those deals ripped up if they were cut and signed to the practice squad at any time.

As for Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jody Fortson, I’d be surprised if either is activated for the playoffs. I think it’ll take an injury at their respective position for Kansas City to even consider bringing either back.

