Chiefs Wire community mock draft roundup

We asked Chiefs Kingdom to submit their best mock drafts over on the Chiefs Wire Twitter and Facebook pages this past Friday. Our first community mock draft roundup gave us an idea of the types of players that Chiefs fans want to see on the team next season. As we get closer to the NFL’s free agency period and the draft, perceived needs are becoming clearer.

Let’s take a look at the mock drafts and see what we can learn:

Hunter Erickson's mock draft

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/hunter_er115/status/1367929649544781831 This mock draft goes heavy on the offensive linemen, both early and late in the draft. I'm a big fan of the Radunz pick at No. 31, especially after his performance at the Senior Bowl. I still think he's being a bit underrated by the media in comparison to how the league likely views him. Getting Leatherwood at No. 63 would almost certainly be a steal. I'm not sure that most of the top linemen aren't off the board by that pick. I'm also not sure that Leatherwood won't be drafted ahead of a player like Radunz. Round 3 could be a good spot for St-Juste, but I'm not sure I'm sold on his ability to carry routes down the field successfully in the NFL. He's definitely physical and creates a ton of PBUs, but he also came off as grabby at times. Fitzpatrick at No. 144 would be a steal in my eyes. I think he's another guy who is being underrated in a really deep and talented group of receivers.

Chase Ruby's mock draft

Mickey Welsh - The Montgomery Advertiser

https://twitter.com/C_Raby32/status/1367933454235570177 I think it's safe to say that Landon Dickerson has become a favorite of many Chiefs fans in the first round. There's so much to like about the way he plays, but the injury history is super concerning. I personally think they can afford to take the risk on him because you know what you're getting when he's healthy. The mock draft simulator might not agree, but I really like the value through round four. Ossai could start opposite Frank Clark. Cleveland, Vincent Jr., and Sills all have the makings of early rotational contributors or backups with the potential to be starters in the future. This would be a good class when it comes to building for the future.

Jeff Feagins mock draft

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

If the Chiefs can manage to trade down a few spots, grab an extra pick and still come away with an offensive tackle— that's basically the dream scenario for fans. I'm just not sure how realistic it is in the grand scheme of things. We've already heard Brett Veach talk about how quickly the offensive line talent evaporates quickly in the draft. Do you risk losing out on your guy to pick up the extra draft capital or do you take him at No. 31? Also, I'm not sure that I would take a linebacker like Hilliard this high in the draft. Don't get me wrong, I like the player. But I'm of the belief that drafting a linebacker high only really takes away from Willie Gay Jr. and his ability to see the field in 2021. More often than not, the Chiefs will be in sub-packages with two linebackers on the field. That'll be Hitchens and Gay Jr. next season.

Steve Gray's mock draft

AP Photo/Brody Schmidt

https://twitter.com/stevegrayjr/status/1367935408403869709 The first three picks in this group will be dynamite. I'm a huge Teven Jenkins fan, I think he'll be looked back on as one of the best players to come out of this draft class. The Chiefs have shown some interest in him along with a half-dozen other teams that draft ahead of them. I'm not sure that Dickerson lasts to No. 63 and if he did it'd likely be due to medicals. I'd predict that he would continue to fall in that type of scenario as we've seen in the past with players who have concerning medicals. Wallace is a player that I think NFL teams are going to overthink and a team like Kansas City could be a big beneficiary in that situation. My guess is that they'll love his tape. His physicality, willingness to help as a blocker, and ability to catch contested passes all jump off the page. He's also underrated as a route runner because he was basically always asked to run routes that stretch the field.

Blake Hasselbring's mock draft

Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

https://twitter.com/Hasselbring5/status/1367987502087340032 I'm not sure that I'm a big fan of the Kadarius Toney pick in the first round. He's a speedster and a slick route runner, but what does he bring to the table that you don't already have in Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman? I will say that I was surprised by his willingness and success as a blocker, so maybe I'm wrong about this one. Newsome at No. 63 would be a steal, considering he's getting some hype as a first-rounder. The Chiefs have met with him virtually, though. Ben Cleveland has shown up in at least three of these mock drafts now and I absolutely love the pick and fit. He brings a nastiness to this offensive line that they've really been lacking. His power jumps off the screen in both the run game and the passing game. I know that he played on the right side at UGA, but I might try him on the left side of the line and see what happens.

Clint Driftmier's mock draft

Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool

https://twitter.com/cdrift24/status/1368004704291160065 Finally, someone with a first-round edge rusher! I think this is an underrated need for the Chiefs right now. Looking at the roster, aside from Frank Clark and Mike Danna, the Chiefs don't have any proven defensive ends on the roster. Jaelan Phillips is another player with an injury history, but he's a perfect fit for what Spags likes at the position. He's s technically sound run defender and he can rush from any spot up and down the line. I'm a big fan of D'Ante Smith as a developmental tackle option in the second round, but getting him in the third round would be a steal. He's an easy mover with long arms, he just needs a bit more time in the weight room and some NFL coaching to reach his true potential. I think he did a lot for himself at the Senior Bowl. I wouldn't be shocked if he went in the Top 75.

Kevin B. Plain's mock draft

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

This draft, in my eyes, shows how unrealistic these simulators can be at times. I just don't see any way that Samuel Cosmi is around at pick No. 42 and Ronnie Perkins around at pick No. 63. Jacoby Stevens also feels like a big-time steal at 240. In our last community roundup, I mentioned that I don't think trading back multiple times and acquiring a ton of picks is very realistic. Yes, the Chiefs have a lot of needs, but they're slated to have eight picks already. They also have the benefit of being one of the top destinations for undrafted free agents because of their Super Bowl appearances and Patrick Mahomes. If the Chiefs do trade down, it could be in order to acquire picks to use in the late rounds to trade up and be selective.

