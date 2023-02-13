After Chiefs win Super Bowl, Bears release 2023 season hype vid

Bears getting hyped for 2023 season, already originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Are you ready for football to return already? Because the Bears sure are. Just moments after the Chiefs wrapped up a thrilling Super Bowl win over the Eagles, the Bears tweeted out a video getting ready for the 2023 season.

The video features many national pundits explaining why Bears fans have reasons to be excited this year, from the No. 1 pick in the draft, to the gobs of salary cap space, to the growth Justin Fields has shown. The video also addressed the disappointment of finishing dead last in the NFL with a 3-14 record in 2022, and acknowledged the importance of the upcoming offseason for setting up sustained future success.

“Greatness is ahead of us,” said new Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren in the video.

“Coach and I are excited,” said GM Ryan Poles. “Everyone should be excited about the direction we’re about to go.

The NFL free agency negotiation period begins on March 13. The draft follows on Apr. 27.

