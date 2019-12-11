Chiefs were prepared to wear high school helmets if equipment never arrived Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs had no intention of forfeiting Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. If the Chiefs couldn’t wear their own equipment, they were going to play the game wearing high school helmets.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Yes, really. The team was prepared to wear helmets from Masconomet Regional High School if the Chiefs’ official equipment didn’t arrive in time, according to Dom Nicastro of the MetroWest Daily News.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Masconomet Regional High School athletic director John Daileanes received a call Sunday from someone at Riddell — a company that makes football helmets — asking whether the Chiefs could borrow helmets for their game against the Patriots.

In a bizarre miscommunication, the Chiefs’ official helmets and equipment were never unloaded from the team’s plane. If the Chiefs didn’t have the proper equipment by game time, the team would have to forfeit the game.

Riddell chose Masconomet because the team’s helmets looked similar to the Chiefs’ helmets, according to the MetroWest Daily News.

Why Masco’s helmets? Well, they look identical to the Chiefs’ helmets. Each is red with white arrowheads on the side and red lettering. What’s the one big difference? Masco has an “M” inside its high school Chieftains arrowhead, and the NFL Chiefs have “KC” inside theirs.

Daileanes agreed to let the Chiefs borrow the helmets, and a representative from Riddell went to Masconomet Regional to pick up the equipment. The helmets were reportedly sent to Gillette Stadium.

In the end, the Masconomet helmets did not get used. The Chiefs were able to rush their equipment to Gillette Stadium on time.

Story continues

The helmets will return to Masconomet unused. And while that’s slightly disappointing to Daileanes, who was hoping to see a stray Masconomet helmet on the Chiefs sideline, at least he and every player on the Masconomet Regional High School football team now has one heck of a story to tell.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: