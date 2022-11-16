Chiefs were among four teams to attempt to claim RB Eno Benjamin on waivers

The Kansas City Chiefs attempted another waiver claim on Tuesday, but they were again unsuccessful due to waiver priority.

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chiefs were one of the four teams to place a waiver claim on former Arizona Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin. The former seventh-round draft pick out of Arizona State was unhappy with his diminished playing time with the Cardinals, ultimately forcing his way off the roster.

The Houston Texans were the team to place a successful waiver claim, but the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks were the other teams to try along with Kansas City.

New Texans RB Eno Benjamin was sought after on waivers, the Chiefs, Saints and Seahawks also put a claim in on him, per source. The Broncos also put in a claim on DB Justin Layne, who went to the Bears with higher priority. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 16, 2022

There’s no harm in placing a waiver claim, but it’s rather telling how the Chiefs view their running back room (and special teams) that they attempted to place a claim. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was ultimately phased out of the rushing attack this past week with Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon taking the majority of the workload. Ronald Jones has been a healthy scratch and publicly displeased with his lack of a role since the NFL’s trade deadline. The team also has Wayne Gallman on their practice squad.

What made Benjamin appealing to Kansas City was his versatility. He had four carries for 28 yards, caught 3-of-4 passes for 33 yards, and returned two kicks for 68 yards against the Chiefs back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. He’s also proven to be a solid pass protector with just a single pressure allowed in 27 pass-blocking attempts during his NFL career.

Unfortunately, Brett Veach didn’t manage to land Benjamin, but rest assured that the front office is considering ways to improve this position moving forward.

Story continues

List

Chiefs special teams film review, Week 10: Kadarius Toney takes over punt returns

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire