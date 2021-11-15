Chiefs to wear white-on-white uniforms against Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are busting out a fabled uniform color combination that they haven’t worn since the 2018 NFL season.

The Chiefs teased the return of their white-on-white uniform combination during the 2021 NFL offseason, and now they’re bringing it back for a pivotal AFC West matchup. You have to go back to 2018’s Monday Night Football thriller against the Los Angeles Rams to find the last time they wore the white-on-white uniform combination.

The white-on-white look has a mixed history in Kansas City. The Chiefs famously wore the uniform combination back in Super Bowl I. When the team lost that game, it prompted a superstitious Hank Stram to ban the white-on-white look. For over 20 years the uniform color combination was shelved by the team. Kansas City didn’t wear their white-on-white jerseys again until Marty Schottenheimer brought them back in 1989.

The Chiefs didn’t end up winning the last game they played in this uniform combination, but it was one of the most memorable losses in franchise history. The 54-51 loss to the Rams was the third-highest scoring game in NFL history.

Funny enough, the last time Kansas City won wearing this uniform combination was against the then-Oakland Raiders in Week 6 of the 2016 NFL season. Chiefs QB Alex Smith had a mistake-free day, but he didn’t score a touchdown. Instead, RB Spencer Ware set his career-high in rushing yards with 131 yards, also scoring six points during the 26-10 win.

Let’s hope the white-on-white combination gives the team the good luck they need in order to fetch a division win in hostile territory on “Sunday Night Football.”

