Chiefs will wear special uniform combo Sunday. Here’s how they’ve fared in the look

For the first time this season, the Chiefs will feature a one-color uniform combination in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Instead of the usual white jersey with red pants for a road game, the Chiefs players will don all-white for the “Sunday Night Football” matchup at SoFi Stadium.

The Chiefs shared the news via Twitter.

This will be the 30th time the Chiefs have worn that uniform combination since 2000, according to the Gridiron Uniform Database.

The Chiefs have a 16-13 record in that time, and each of those games has been on the road, except one (Sept. 9, 2006 vs. Bengals).

Last season, the Chiefs went with the all-white look twice, and they won both times. KC won 41-14 over the Raiders in Las Vegas in November and 34-28 in overtime against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Before that, the Chiefs last wore the white jerseys and pants in a memorable “Monday Night Football” game against the Rams in 2018. The Chiefs lost 54-51 that evening.

The Chiefs are 8-2 in their last 10 games when wearing all white.