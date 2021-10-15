Chiefs at Washington: Thursday injury reports for Week 6

The Washington Football Team and Kansas City Chiefs were back at practice on Thursday, but several players remained sidelined. With one more day of practice left in the week, Friday is a big day for all players who haven’t practiced this week.

You can find the complete injury reports for both teams below:

Kansas City Chiefs

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday TE Blake Bell Back DNP DNP WR Tyreek Hill Quad DNP DNP DE Chris Jones Wrist DNP DNP G Joe Thuney Hand DNP DNP CB Charvarious Ward Quad DNP DNP LB Anthony Hitchens Knee DNP Limited DB Chris Lammons Shin Full Full T Lucas Niang Hamstring Full Full DT Jarran Reed NIR (personal) DNP –

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday.

Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones and Joe Thuney all missed practice on Thursday. Any of the three would be a significant loss, especially Hill and Jones. Don’t expect Hill to miss a game, as his absence appears more precautionary.

Washington Football Team