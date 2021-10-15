Chiefs at Washington: Thursday injury reports for Week 6

Bryan Manning
·1 min read
The Washington Football Team and Kansas City Chiefs were back at practice on Thursday, but several players remained sidelined. With one more day of practice left in the week, Friday is a big day for all players who haven’t practiced this week.

You can find the complete injury reports for both teams below:

Kansas City Chiefs

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

TE Blake Bell

Back

DNP

DNP

WR Tyreek Hill

Quad

DNP

DNP

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

DNP

DNP

G Joe Thuney

Hand

DNP

DNP

CB Charvarious Ward

Quad

DNP

DNP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Knee

DNP

Limited

DB Chris Lammons

Shin

Full

Full

T Lucas Niang

Hamstring

Full

Full

DT Jarran Reed

NIR (personal)

DNP

  • Linebacker Anthony Hitchens returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday.

  • Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones and Joe Thuney all missed practice on Thursday. Any of the three would be a significant loss, especially Hill and Jones. Don’t expect Hill to miss a game, as his absence appears more precautionary.

Washington Football Team

  • Tight end Sammis Reyes was a new addition to the injury report with a back injury. If he misses Sunday, it could lead Washington activate Jace Sternberger.

  • Antonio Gibson was back at practice on Wednesday. He was limited. This has been the pattern with Gibson.

  • Brandon Scherff remains out and will miss Sunday’s game. Sam Cosmi was out for a second consecutive day and you’d expect Cornelius Lucas to be starting at right tackle on Sunday.

  • Curtis Samuel and Cam Sims were both out, while Dyami Brown remains limited. Washington would love to get Brown back this week with Samuel likely to miss.

