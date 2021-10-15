Chiefs at Washington: Thursday injury reports for Week 6
The Washington Football Team and Kansas City Chiefs were back at practice on Thursday, but several players remained sidelined. With one more day of practice left in the week, Friday is a big day for all players who haven’t practiced this week.
You can find the complete injury reports for both teams below:
Kansas City Chiefs
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
TE Blake Bell
Back
DNP
DNP
WR Tyreek Hill
Quad
DNP
DNP
DE Chris Jones
Wrist
DNP
DNP
Hand
DNP
DNP
CB Charvarious Ward
Quad
DNP
DNP
Knee
DNP
Limited
DB Chris Lammons
Shin
Full
Full
T Lucas Niang
Hamstring
Full
Full
DT Jarran Reed
NIR (personal)
DNP
–
Linebacker Anthony Hitchens returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday.
Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones and Joe Thuney all missed practice on Thursday. Any of the three would be a significant loss, especially Hill and Jones. Don’t expect Hill to miss a game, as his absence appears more precautionary.
Washington Football Team
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/OtgnXf518u
— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) October 14, 2021
Tight end Sammis Reyes was a new addition to the injury report with a back injury. If he misses Sunday, it could lead Washington activate Jace Sternberger.
Antonio Gibson was back at practice on Wednesday. He was limited. This has been the pattern with Gibson.
Brandon Scherff remains out and will miss Sunday’s game. Sam Cosmi was out for a second consecutive day and you’d expect Cornelius Lucas to be starting at right tackle on Sunday.
Curtis Samuel and Cam Sims were both out, while Dyami Brown remains limited. Washington would love to get Brown back this week with Samuel likely to miss.