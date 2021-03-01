Chiefs want to keep Tyrann Mathieu around for years to come

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs before the start of the 2019 season and the first two years provided no reason for regrets on either side.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV and won another AFC title during the 2020 season while Mathieu’s play led to him being voted a first-team All-Pro both years. That made for an unsurprising answer when General Manager Brett Veach was asked about a possible contract extension during a Monday press conference.

Veach said that the Chiefs want Mathieu to remain a fixture of the organization for “years to come” and that conversations about a new deal are part of the team’s offseason plans.

Mathieu is set to have a cap number of just over $19.7 million in 2021. An extension would almost certainly bring that number down and leave the Chiefs with more space to use for other moves as they try to build another team that can make a run at a title.

