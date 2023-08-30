Chiefs waive WR Nikko Remigio with injury designation

The Kansas City Chiefs waived rookie receiver Nikko Remigio with an injury designation Tuesday amid a flurry of roster cuts.

It was an expected move as the team cut down to the mandated 53-man roster. Remigio was a standout early in training camp and had an impressive showing during preseason Week 1, but he missed the final two preseason games with a shoulder injury.

It would have already been difficult for the undrafted rookie to make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster, as the team already kept seven WRs, rare for an Andy Reid-coached team.

Despite waiving Remigio, the 5-foot-9, 187-pound Fresno State product still has a chance to return to the Chiefs’ practice squad if another team doesn’t pick him up off waivers. With Remigio’s eye-catching preseason performance and his prowess as a returner on special teams, it’s possible he will end up seeing some time on the Chiefs’ roster this season if any injuries occur to other receivers.

