Chiefs waive WR Marcus Kemp from 53-man roster

The Kansas City Chiefs have released WR Marcus Kemp from the 53-man roster following the Week 4 contest against the New England Patriots. The move came down on the NFL’s official transaction report on Tuesday.

Kemp made the 53-man roster ahead of the 2020 NFL season after signing on as a late addition during training camp. He first signed on with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Hawaii back in 2017.

The 6-4 and 210-pound receiver spent the bulk of the 2017 season on the practice squad. He’d first make the 53-man roster in 2018, appearing in all 16 games for Kansas City as one of the starting gunners on special teams. He looked primed for a bigger role in 2019, but suffered a torn ACL in the preseason, knocking him out for the entire season.

In 2020, Kemp’s role has also been primarily on special teams with 55 total snaps and two tackles on the season. He’s eligible to return to the Chiefs practice squad if he clears waivers. They currently have a spot clear for him on the practice squad as well.

The Chiefs haven’t yet made a corresponding move on the 53-man roster. Bashaud Breeland did come off of the suspended list today, but the team received a roster exemption until Monday, Oct. 12. Kansas City doesn’t need to create a roster spot for him until then, though it’d make sense that this move clears a spot for Breeland.