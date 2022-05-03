Chiefs waive WR Chris Finke from 90-man offseason roster

The Kansas City Chiefs waived a reserve/future signing at the wide receiver position.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Chiefs have waived WR Chris Finke. An undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame who spent time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, Finke spent most of the 2021 offseason in Kansas City after signing with the team back in May. The 5-9 and 186-pound receiver, Finke finished his college career with the Fighting Irish with 1,251 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions.

Finke suffered an injury during OTAs in 2021 ahead of training camp, which ultimately landed Finke on injured reserve. The team would later release him from injured reserve with an injury settlement in early August.

Kansas City eventually re-signed Finke on a reserve/future deal on January 19th. Unfortunately for Finke, it appears he won’t get another shot to stick in Kansas City after the additions they’ve made at wide receiver.

List