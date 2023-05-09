Chiefs waive two undrafted free agents, sign one rookie minicamp tryout

The Kansas City Chiefs have made three roster moves following rookie minicamp.

It was a short stay for a pair of undrafted free agent signings as the Chiefs released Missouri State CB Montrae Braswell and Tarleton State OL Blake Haynes on Tuesday. Both players were among the group of undrafted free agents signed by the team just ahead of rookie minicamp. Haynes played guard during camp, while Braswell was an outside cornerback.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs signed Minot State OT Sebastian Gutierrez after a successful tryout at rookie minicamp. Gutierrez was a undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL draft. He spent the 2022 NFL offseason with the Denver Broncos, but was waived during 53-man roster cuts. He was later signed to the New England Patriots practice squad and finished up the 2022 NFL season on the Las Vegas Raiders’ active roster. He signed a reserve/future contract with Las Vegas, but was waived on May 1.

The 6-foot-5 and 308-pound offensive tackle played three seasons at the D-II Minot State, appearing in 31 career games with the Beavers. During the 2021 college football season, he blocked for an offense that produced 3,301 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns.

With the team only signing Gutierrez on Tuesday, but releasing two players, they’ll still have one vacant spot on the 90-man offseason roster. They could look to sign more tryout players from rookie minicamp in the coming days.

More NFL Draft!

Jersey numbers revealed for every Chiefs draft pick Derrick Blaylock helped train new Chiefs RB Deneric Prince Keondre Coburn named Chiefs' biggest steal of 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire