Chiefs to waive DE Shilique Calhoun, sign DE Matt Dickerson

The Kansas City Chiefs are swapping out an edge rusher for another edge rusher.

According to Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick, the Chiefs have waived DE Shilique Calhoun from the 90-man offseason roster and replaced him with DE Matt Dickerson. A former undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2018, Dickerson has spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and most recently the Arizona Cardinals.

Dickerson played in 18 regular season games with the Titans from 2018-2020, notching 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. He’s appeared in four career playoff games, including his lone NFL start back in 2020 against the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded his first career sack in that game against Lamar Jackson.

Chiefs have signed DE Matt Dickerson, who is at practice wearing No. 96 this morning. Waived DE Shalique Calhoun to make space on the 90. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 8, 2022

Listed at 6-5 and 292 pounds, Dickerson is closer to the prototypical Steve Spagnuolo defensive end than Calhoun, who is better suited for a 3-4 scheme. Dickerson has the size to kick inside and play on the defensive interior, which is something the team has been experimenting with a lot.

Dickerson was released by the Cardinals on July, 29. So this could also serve as an opportunity to get some information on the team’s Week 1 opponent as well.

