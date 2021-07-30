Chiefs waive LS Drew Scott, activate LS James Winchester from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of special teams transactions on Friday.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Chiefs have waived long snapper Drew Scott and activated long snapper James Winchester from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Winchester was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday when veterans officially reported for training camp. It prompted the team to sign Scott, who filled in for Winchester on Wednesday and Thursday at practice. Winchester returned to practice on Friday, signaling that he’d officially been cleared. Scott also practiced with the team one last time on Friday prior to his release.

The NFL’s return-to-play policy says that if Winchester is vaccinated, he’d need consecutive negative COVID-19 tests taken 24 hours apart. The haste of his return to play suggests that he has been vaccinated and was able to produce two negative tests.

The 31-year-old long snapper enters his seventh season with the Chiefs. He signed a five-year contract extension in 2017 and has been the lone long snapper to work with the Chiefs’ current specialists Harrison Butker and Tommy Townsend up until this point.

Having Scott fill in for a few days at training camp is a good thing for Kansas City. The former Kansas State wildcat had previously worked out for the Chiefs ahead of the 2019-20 postseason and the team’s Super Bowl LIV run. Now, they have someone who they’re comfortable with on their call list if something were to happen to Winchester during the course of the season.

