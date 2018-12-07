Chiefs waive defensive end Jarvis Jenkins

The Chiefs added Kelvin Benjamin to provide injury cover at wide receiver, and parted ways with a defensive lineman to make room.

The team announced that veteran defensive end Jarvis Jenkins had been waived in the corresponding transaction.

The 30-year-old Jenkins has been with the Chiefs the last three season, and was a rotational player for them.

He played 206 defensive snaps for them this year (23 percent), and has a reputation as a solid player against the run. Originally a second-round pick in Washington, he also spent a year with the Bears.