Chiefs waive CB Anthony Witherstone following mandatory minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs completed their mandatory minicamp on Thursday and have already begun to reshape the 90-man offseason roster.

The team signed a tryout receiver and since made a corresponding move, they’re releasing an undrafted free agent they signed following the 2023 NFL draft. According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Thursday, the Chiefs released former Merrimack College CB Anthony Witherstone from the 90-man offseason roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-2 and 193-pound cornerback played in 35 games for the Warriors, recording 74 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 19 passes defended, a fumble recovery, and four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. Witherstone had been working primarily with the third-team defense since OTAs began and it seems he couldn’t impress upon the coaching staff to give him another look in training camp.

It’s a bit surprising to see the Chiefs replace a cornerback with a receiver, given that both Trent McDuffie and L’Jarius Sneed have been sidelined by injuries during mandatory minicamp. It likely speaks to the team’s confidence that those two will be ready to contribute come training camp in July.

If Witherstone clears waivers, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any NFL team.

More News!

Chiefs HC Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes hopeful DT Chris Jones will attend training camp Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had input on Super Bowl LVII ring design Chiefs to sign mandatory minicamp tryout WR Kekoa Crawford

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire