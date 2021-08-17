The Chiefs have made their roster moves to get down to 85 players ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Kansas City announced that the club has waived defensive back Manny Patterson, waived tight end Evan Baylis and receiver Antonio Callaway with an injury designation, released receiver Chad Williams, and placed running back Elijah McGuire on injured reserve.

Patterson, Williams, and McGuire all played in the Chiefs’ preseason matchup with the 49ers on Saturday. McGuire had two receptions for 27 yards plus a carry for three yards, but suffered an ankle injury during the contest.

Baylis and Callaway had both been sidelined for a number of practices. Baylis initially signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad during their postseason run last year. He previously spent time with the Texans, Colts, Panthers, Packers, and Cardinals.

Callaway signed a futures deal with Kansas City in January. He appeared in five games for the Dolphins last season, making a pair of receptions. Callaway entered the league as a Browns fourth-round pick in 2018.

Chiefs waive Antonio Callaway, Evan Baylis, Manny Patterson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk