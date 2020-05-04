Chiefs waive Alize Mack, Mike Weber

The Chiefs waived running back Mike Weber and tight end Alize Mack on Monday, according to the NFL’s official transactions.

Weber, 22, joined the Chiefs’ practice squad Jan. 8 and then signed a futures contract.

The Cowboys made him a seventh-round choice in 2019, but he failed to make the roster out of training camp. He spent a few weeks on the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Mack, 23, signed a futures contract with the Chiefs in January after spending a few weeks on their practice squad last season.

The Saints made Mack a seventh-round choice last year. He failed to make the roster but signed on with the Steelers’ practice squad for a brief stint.

