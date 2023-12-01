Chiefs will wait to activate Nick Bolton, Jerick McKinnon is expected to play

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton is getting closer to returning to play, but he's not quite ready yet.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Friday press conference that the club is planning to wait at least another week to activate Bolton off of injured reserve.

Bolton has been out since dislocating his wrist against the Chargers on Oct. 22. The linebacker has played four games this year, recording 28 total tackles with an interception.

But Reid also noted that he’s expecting all players currently on the roster to be available for Sunday night’s game against the Packers.

That includes running back Jerick McKinnon, who missed the win over the Raiders with a groin issue. McKinnon did not participate in Wednesday’s practice but was limited on Thursday.

In 10 games this season, McKinnon has 19 catches for 155 yards with three touchdowns. He’s also rushed 13 times for 30 yards.