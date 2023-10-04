Chiefs vs. Vikings preview Week 5
Here's everything you need to know when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings Week 5 of the NFL season.
Here's everything you need to know when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings Week 5 of the NFL season.
The Chiefs are in New York this weekend. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Justin Jefferson isn't ready to give up on the season after the Vikings amid an 0-3 start.
Dan Campbell and the Lions can take control of the NFC North with a win.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game.
Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in its home opener against the Vikings.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
Cam Akers will now reunite with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minneapolis.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
The Vikings' star is on pace for 2,627 receiving yards this season.
"Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son. This is sick," Mattison wrote on Instagram.
The Chiefs are getting some reinforcements for Week 2.
"I had three starting quarterbacks tell me no yesterday."