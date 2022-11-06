Chiefs vs. Titans Week 9: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
This is the first time that Tennessee has played in Kansas City since the AFC title game ahead of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win. Last season, when the two teams met at Nissan Stadium, things didn’t go well for Kansas City. Who will come out on top in this matchup?
Below are important game details about this regular season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.
Game information:
Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans
When: Sunday, Nov. 6, 7:20 p.m. CT
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri
Streaming:
In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Broadcast:
TV: KSHB-TV (FOX Kansas City)
Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)
Broadcasters:
Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark
Referee:
Opponent wire site:
2022 Schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
1
Sunday, Sept. 11
@ Arizona Cardinals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
2
Thursday, Sept. 15
vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video
3
Sunday, Sept. 25
@ Indianapolis Colts
Noon CT on CBS
4
Sunday, Oct. 2
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)
7:30 p.m. CT on NBC
5
Monday, Oct. 10
vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)
7:15 p.m CT on ESPN
6
Sunday, Oct. 16
vs. Buffalo Bills
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
7
Sunday, Oct. 23
@ San Francisco 49ers
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
8
Sunday, Oct. 30
BYE
BYE
BYE
9
Sunday, Nov. 6
vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
10
Sunday, Nov. 13
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Noon CT on CBS
11
Sunday, Nov. 20
@ Los Angeles Chargers
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
12
Sunday, Nov. 27
vs. Los Angeles Rams
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
13
Sunday, Dec. 4
@ Cincinnati Bengals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
14
Sunday, Dec. 11
@ Denver Broncos (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
15
Sunday, Dec. 18
@ Houston Texans
Noon CT on CBS
16
Saturday, Dec. 24
vs. Seattle Seahawks
Noon CT on FOX
17
Sunday, Jan. 1
vs. Denver Broncos
Noon CT on CBS
18
Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8
@ Las Vegas Raiders
TBD CT on TBD
Betting:
NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 8:23 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Spread Favorite: Kansas City (-12.5)
Moneyline: Kansas City (-621), Tennessee (+444)
Total: 45.5 points
OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!
Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).
List
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Titans Wire for Week 9