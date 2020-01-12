Chiefs vs. Texans live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs online

There will be no tickets booked to Baltimore for the winner of Sunday's divisional-round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Not after the Tennessee Titans went into Baltimore and knocked off the top-seed Ravens on Saturday. Instead, the winner of Sunday's tilt at Arrowhead Stadium will host the Cinderella Titans in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday with a trip to Miami on the line.

The Texans arrive in the divisional round after a thrilling overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were off last week, having earned a first-round bye after the New England Patriots fell flat on their face in Week 17.

Now, the Chiefs will get a chance to host the AFC Championship Game for the second season in a row if they can bottle up Deshaun Watson on Sunday.

Here's how to watch Sunday's Texans-Chiefs game online and on TV.

Start time: Sunday, Jan. 12, at 12:05 p.m. PT

TV Channel: KPIX-TV (CBS)

Live Stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





