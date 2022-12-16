Chiefs vs. Texans broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) will face the Houston Texans (1-11-1) in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Noon CT. The game will be shown on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on (free 7-day trial).

Will you be able to watch that game on TV? If you live in the blue areas on the map below you’ll get this game on your local CBS channels, according to 506sports.com:

via 506 Sports

In the broadcast booth and on the sidelines, Chiefs Kingdom gets Trent Green, Kevin Harlan and Melanie Collins on the call. It’s the first time that Green and Harlan — a duo comprised of a former Chiefs starting quarterback and a former broadcaster with the team — have called a game for Kansas City this season.

As for the share of the broadcast map this week, the Texans and Chiefs get a huge portion, spanning from Knoxville, Tennessee through the midwestern United States to the entire west coast. There will even be coverage throughout both Hawaii and Alaska this week. The two games competing against the Chiefs at this timeslot are the New York Jets vs. the Detroit Lions (red) and the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Carolina Panthers (green).

I’m not sure what it is about Kansas City getting such a big piece of the broadcast map when they’re favored by 14 or more points. The same thing happened against the Los Angeles Rams back in Week 12. I guess it speaks to how big of a selling point Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is to networks.

