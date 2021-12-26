Chiefs vs. Steelers preview: 3 things to watch in Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 16.

It’s the final home game of the regular season, and it comes on a challenging week for Kansas City. The team is dealing with a number of player absences due to a COVID-19 outbreak. It’ll surely impact their plans for the game as they look to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the AFC conference.

Here are three things that we’ll be keeping an eye on during the course of the game:

Pound the rock

If there was ever a game this season for the Chiefs to allow the running game to take over, this is the one. The Steelers are one of the most porous teams against the run in the NFL this season. They’ve allowed the second-most rushing yards on the season with 2,014, the seventh-most rushing touchdowns with 15 and 4.9 yards-per-carry on average this season — good for the most in the league.

That’s all when the Steelers defensive line and linebacker group are both at their best too. That won’t be the case this game as they’ll be missing Chris Wormley, Devin Bush and Isaiah Buggs. Attacking this weakness could pay dividends for Kansas City, especially when they’re without their top pass-catcher in Travis Kelce.

Outside of those two reasons, another reason you run the ball frequently is to neutralize T.J. Watt, the NFL’s sack leader. You’re putting yourself in a better position to win the game the fewer times that Andrew Wylie is tasked with blocking Watt in passing situations.

Special teams questions could lead to aggression

The area of the roster most affected by the Chiefs’ current COVID-19 outbreak is the special teams unit. Both K Harrison Butker and P Tommy Townsend will miss the Week 16 game against the Steelers, leaving the team with replacements at two key positions.

Replacing Butker is former Bears and Falcons K Elliott Fry, who hasn’t had much professional experience. Replacing Townsend is his older brother Johnny Townsend, who was a former draft pick by the Raiders.

Dave Toub expressed confidence in Fry earlier this week. The team has familiarity with Johnny after he spent time on the practice squad last season. Even taking those things into account, don’t be shocked to see the Chiefs take an aggressive approach on fourth down and PAT situations.

Asking these guys to be flawless with less than a week to build chemistry and prepare is unreasonable. At the end of the day, Andy Reid might have to ask himself who he trusts more — Patrick Mahomes or the replacement specialists?

I know my answer to that question.

Does anyone step up for Kelce on offense?

With Travis Kelce ruled out and Tyreek Hill missing the entire practice week, the Chiefs are going to be looking a little different offensively. This is only the second time that Patrick Mahomes has played in a game without Kelce dating back to the Week 17 start in his rookie season.

Kelce is typically an outlet for the MVP signal-caller in a lot of key situations, but specifically in the middle of the field. Will anyone be able to step up for Kelce within the offense on Sunday?

It feels like the perfect opportunity for a Josh Gordon breakout game, but given how he’s performed so far, it’s hard to bank on that. Other receivers like Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson are certainly capable of having big games.

While many are looking for Noah Gray to have a big game in lieu of Kelce, the Steelers are actually one of the better teams in the NFL when it comes to defending tight ends, allowing just 62 receptions for 645 yards and two touchdowns all season.

It should be a big day on the ground as we mentioned above, but perhaps the running backs also have a good day catching the ball as well?

