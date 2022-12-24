Chiefs vs. Seahawks Week 16: How to watch, listen and stream online

Charles Goldman
·3 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

It’s the first time these two former AFC West rivals have played each other since the 2018 NFL season. Russell Wilson was still the Seahawks’ quarterback and Bob Sutton was still the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator. With both teams having not played each other for four seasons, which team will come out on the other side of the matchup with a victory?

Below are important game details about this regular season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, Noon CT

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

TV: WDAF-TV (FOX Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin

Referee:

Clete Blakeman

Opponent wire site:

Seahawks Wire

2022 Schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Sunday, Sept. 11

@ Arizona Cardinals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

2

Thursday, Sept. 15

vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video

Tickets

3

Sunday, Sept. 25

@ Indianapolis Colts

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

4

Sunday, Oct. 2

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)

7:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

5

Monday, Oct. 10

vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

Tickets

6

Sunday, Oct. 16

vs. Buffalo Bills

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

7

Sunday, Oct. 23

@ San Francisco 49ers

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

8

Sunday, Oct. 30

BYE

BYE

BYE

9

Sunday, Nov. 6

vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

10

Sunday, Nov. 13

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

11

Sunday, Nov. 20

@ Los Angeles Chargers

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

12

Sunday, Nov. 27

vs. Los Angeles Rams

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

13

Sunday, Dec. 4

@ Cincinnati Bengals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

14

Sunday, Dec. 11

@ Denver Broncos (SNF)

3:05 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

15

Sunday, Dec. 18

@ Houston Texans

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

16

Saturday, Dec. 24

vs. Seattle Seahawks

Noon CT on FOX

Tickets

17

Sunday, Jan. 1

vs. Denver Broncos

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

18

Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8

@ Las Vegas Raiders

TBD CT on TBD

Tickets

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Friday at 2:21 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

  • Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10)

  • Moneyline: Chiefs (-497), Seahawks (+376)

  • Total: 49.5 points

