Chiefs vs. Seahawks Week 16: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

It’s the first time these two former AFC West rivals have played each other since the 2018 NFL season. Russell Wilson was still the Seahawks’ quarterback and Bob Sutton was still the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator. With both teams having not played each other for four seasons, which team will come out on the other side of the matchup with a victory?

Below are important game details about this regular season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, Noon CT

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

TV: WDAF-TV (FOX Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin

Referee:

Clete Blakeman

Opponent wire site:

Seahawks Wire

2022 Schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time 1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 2 Thursday, Sept. 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video Tickets 3 Sunday, Sept. 25 @ Indianapolis Colts Noon CT on CBS Tickets 4 Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 5 Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN Tickets 6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 8 Sunday, Oct. 30 BYE BYE BYE 9 Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 10 Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CT on CBS Tickets 11 Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 12 Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 14 Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos (SNF) 3:05 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 15 Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Houston Texans Noon CT on CBS Tickets 16 Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks Noon CT on FOX Tickets 17 Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver Broncos Noon CT on CBS Tickets 18 Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8 @ Las Vegas Raiders TBD CT on TBD Tickets

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Friday at 2:21 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

Story continues

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-497), Seahawks (+376)

Total: 49.5 points

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico!

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Tipico will be going live in Ohio in January, and you can choose either The Buckeye Boost (Deposit $100, get $150!) or The Ohio Special (up to $150 in free bets) now! In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

List

Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire