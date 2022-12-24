Chiefs vs. Seahawks Week 16: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
It’s the first time these two former AFC West rivals have played each other since the 2018 NFL season. Russell Wilson was still the Seahawks’ quarterback and Bob Sutton was still the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator. With both teams having not played each other for four seasons, which team will come out on the other side of the matchup with a victory?
Game information:
Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks
When: Saturday, Dec. 24, Noon CT
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri
Streaming:
In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Broadcast:
TV: WDAF-TV (FOX Kansas City)
Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)
Broadcasters:
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin
Referee:
Opponent wire site:
2022 Schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
1
Sunday, Sept. 11
@ Arizona Cardinals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
2
Thursday, Sept. 15
vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video
3
Sunday, Sept. 25
@ Indianapolis Colts
Noon CT on CBS
4
Sunday, Oct. 2
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)
7:30 p.m. CT on NBC
5
Monday, Oct. 10
vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)
7:15 p.m CT on ESPN
6
Sunday, Oct. 16
vs. Buffalo Bills
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
7
Sunday, Oct. 23
@ San Francisco 49ers
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
8
Sunday, Oct. 30
BYE
BYE
BYE
9
Sunday, Nov. 6
vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
10
Sunday, Nov. 13
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Noon CT on CBS
11
Sunday, Nov. 20
@ Los Angeles Chargers
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
12
Sunday, Nov. 27
vs. Los Angeles Rams
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
13
Sunday, Dec. 4
@ Cincinnati Bengals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
14
Sunday, Dec. 11
@ Denver Broncos (SNF)
3:05 p.m. CT on NBC
15
Sunday, Dec. 18
@ Houston Texans
Noon CT on CBS
16
Saturday, Dec. 24
vs. Seattle Seahawks
Noon CT on FOX
17
Sunday, Jan. 1
vs. Denver Broncos
Noon CT on CBS
18
Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8
@ Las Vegas Raiders
TBD CT on TBD
