Chiefs vs. Ravens preview: 5 things to watch in Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road for the first time of the 2021 NFL season with a prime-time matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

In what has become an annual tradition the past three seasons, these two top teams in the AFC conference will face off early on in the season. The Chiefs are coming off a close Week 1 win over the Browns, while the Ravens are coming off of a disappointing overtime loss to the Raiders.

The first few weeks of the NFL season typically include some roller-coaster games as teams have little tape to prepare for the newest iteration of their opponents. These two teams, however, are quite familiar with each other and they have a pretty good idea of what works and what doesn’t work. Baltimore especially knows what doesn’t work against Kansas City after going 0-3 against the Chiefs during the Patrick Mahomes era.

With all of that in mind, here are a few of the things that we’ll be watching for throughout the game in Week 2.