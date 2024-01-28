Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL conference playoffs scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes duel with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line

Can quarterback Lamar Jackson lead the Ravens past the Chiefs and into the Super Bowl? (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are somewhere they haven't been in 11 years: the AFC Championship game. And the last time they went that far, they went all the way and won the Super Bowl.

But that was the 2012 season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't come along until 2019, and his Ravens have never been this far. This will be his first conference championship game. But anyone questioning whether he can handle the pressure hasn't been watching him lately. Jackson is cold as ice. He ripped into his teammates last week at halftime against the Texans, challenging them to play better. And they all met that challenge.

They'll need all of that mettle when they face the Kansas City Chiefs. It hasn't been a flawless season (or postseason) for Patrick Mahomes and crew, but their victory over the Buffalo Bills last week shows anything can happen as long as you keep the score close. And we know they can do that.

