Chiefs vs. Rams broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) will face the Los Angeles Rams (3-7) in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3:25 p.m. CT. The game will be shown on FOX and in-market fans can stream the game on (free 7-day trial).

Will you be able to watch that game on TV? If you live in the red areas on the map below you’ll get this game on your local FOX channels, according to 506sports.com:

This week in the broadcast booth, Chiefs Kingdom gets Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and Erin Andrews. This is the second time they’ve had this crew this season, which means the network considers this game, “America’s Game of the Week.”

Perhaps surprisingly, the majority of the country will get this game Sunday afternoon. They’re going up against the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints on FOX and really those team’s home cities and the surrounding areas are the only spots that will see that game. The vast majority of the country will get to see K.C. and L.A. go at it at Arrowhead Stadium.

No matter what, the Rams are set to start a backup quarterback on the road in Kansas City. Matthew Stafford was ruled out early in the week after suffering a neck injury and entering the concussion protocol. Bryce Perkins has been taking the majority of first-team reps in practice, but John Wolford was upgraded to a full participant in the team’s walkthrough on Thursday.

The Chiefs are currently considered 15-point favorites over the Rams.

