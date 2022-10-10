Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 5: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football” in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

This is the first time these two AFC West opponents have faced off this season. The Chiefs have won eight of the last nine matchups between these two teams, but this will be their first time facing Josh McDaniels’ Raiders team. Who will come out on top during the bright lights on Monday night?

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

When: Monday, Oct. 10, 7:15 p.m. CT

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming:

Broadcast:

TV: ESPN

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters

Referee:

Carl Cheffers

Opponent wire site:

Raiders Wire

2022 Schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time 1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 2 Thursday, Sept. 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video Tickets 3 Sunday, Sept. 25 @ Indianapolis Colts Noon CT on CBS Tickets 4 Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 5 Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN Tickets 6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 8 Sunday, Oct. 30 BYE BYE BYE 9 Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 10 Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CT on CBS Tickets 11 Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 12 Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 14 Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 15 Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Houston Texans Noon CT on CBS Tickets 16 Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks Noon CT on FOX Tickets 17 Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver Broncos Noon CT on CBS Tickets 18 Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8 @ Las Vegas Raiders TBD CT on TBD Tickets

