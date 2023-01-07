Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 18: How to watch, listen and stream online

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

It’s the regular season finale and there is a lot on the line for Kansas City. A victory in Las Vegas means they’ll clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed, but a loss will mean that they’re set to play on wild-card weekend in the first round of the playoffs.

Below are important game details about this regular season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

When: Saturday, Jan. 7, 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

TV: KMBC-TV (ABC Kansas City) or ESPN

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Dan Orlovsky

Referee:

Scott Novak

Opponent wire site:

Raiders Wire

2022 Schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Sunday, Sept. 11

@ Arizona Cardinals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

2

Thursday, Sept. 15

vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video

Tickets

3

Sunday, Sept. 25

@ Indianapolis Colts

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

4

Sunday, Oct. 2

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)

7:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

5

Monday, Oct. 10

vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

Tickets

6

Sunday, Oct. 16

vs. Buffalo Bills

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

7

Sunday, Oct. 23

@ San Francisco 49ers

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

8

Sunday, Oct. 30

BYE

BYE

BYE

9

Sunday, Nov. 6

vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

10

Sunday, Nov. 13

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

11

Sunday, Nov. 20

@ Los Angeles Chargers

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

12

Sunday, Nov. 27

vs. Los Angeles Rams

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

13

Sunday, Dec. 4

@ Cincinnati Bengals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

14

Sunday, Dec. 11

@ Denver Broncos (SNF)

3:05 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

15

Sunday, Dec. 18

@ Houston Texans

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

16

Saturday, Dec. 24

vs. Seattle Seahawks

Noon CT on FOX

Tickets

17

Sunday, Jan. 1

vs. Denver Broncos

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

18

Saturday, Jan. 7

@ Las Vegas Raiders

3:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and ABC

Tickets

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Friday at 4:23 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

  • Spread Favorite: Kansas City (-9.5)

  • Moneyline: Kansas City (-437), Las Vegas (+341)

  • Total: 52.5 points

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico!

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now! In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

List

Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 18

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories