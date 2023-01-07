Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 18: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

It’s the regular season finale and there is a lot on the line for Kansas City. A victory in Las Vegas means they’ll clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed, but a loss will mean that they’re set to play on wild-card weekend in the first round of the playoffs.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

When: Saturday, Jan. 7, 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

Streaming:

Broadcast:

TV: KMBC-TV (ABC Kansas City) or ESPN

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Dan Orlovsky

Referee:

Scott Novak

Opponent wire site:

Raiders Wire

2022 Schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time 1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 2 Thursday, Sept. 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video Tickets 3 Sunday, Sept. 25 @ Indianapolis Colts Noon CT on CBS Tickets 4 Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 5 Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN Tickets 6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 8 Sunday, Oct. 30 BYE BYE BYE 9 Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 10 Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CT on CBS Tickets 11 Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 12 Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 14 Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos (SNF) 3:05 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 15 Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Houston Texans Noon CT on CBS Tickets 16 Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks Noon CT on FOX Tickets 17 Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver Broncos Noon CT on CBS Tickets 18 Saturday, Jan. 7 @ Las Vegas Raiders 3:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and ABC Tickets

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Friday at 4:23 PM ET.

Story continues

Spread Favorite: Kansas City (-9.5)

Moneyline: Kansas City (-437), Las Vegas (+341)

Total: 52.5 points

