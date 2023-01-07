Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 18: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
It’s the regular season finale and there is a lot on the line for Kansas City. A victory in Las Vegas means they’ll clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed, but a loss will mean that they’re set to play on wild-card weekend in the first round of the playoffs.
Below are important game details about this regular season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.
Game information:
Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
When: Saturday, Jan. 7, 3:30 p.m. CT
Where: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada
Streaming:
In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Broadcast:
TV: KMBC-TV (ABC Kansas City) or ESPN
Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)
Broadcasters:
Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Dan Orlovsky
Referee:
Opponent wire site:
2022 Schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
1
Sunday, Sept. 11
@ Arizona Cardinals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
2
Thursday, Sept. 15
vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video
3
Sunday, Sept. 25
@ Indianapolis Colts
Noon CT on CBS
4
Sunday, Oct. 2
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)
7:30 p.m. CT on NBC
5
Monday, Oct. 10
vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)
7:15 p.m CT on ESPN
6
Sunday, Oct. 16
vs. Buffalo Bills
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
7
Sunday, Oct. 23
@ San Francisco 49ers
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
8
Sunday, Oct. 30
BYE
BYE
BYE
9
Sunday, Nov. 6
vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
10
Sunday, Nov. 13
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Noon CT on CBS
11
Sunday, Nov. 20
@ Los Angeles Chargers
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
12
Sunday, Nov. 27
vs. Los Angeles Rams
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
13
Sunday, Dec. 4
@ Cincinnati Bengals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
14
Sunday, Dec. 11
@ Denver Broncos (SNF)
3:05 p.m. CT on NBC
15
Sunday, Dec. 18
@ Houston Texans
Noon CT on CBS
16
Saturday, Dec. 24
vs. Seattle Seahawks
Noon CT on FOX
17
Sunday, Jan. 1
vs. Denver Broncos
Noon CT on CBS
18
Saturday, Jan. 7
@ Las Vegas Raiders
3:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and ABC
Betting:
NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Friday at 4:23 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Spread Favorite: Kansas City (-9.5)
Moneyline: Kansas City (-437), Las Vegas (+341)
Total: 52.5 points
