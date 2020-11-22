Chiefs vs. Raiders preview: 5 things to watch for in Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs will be back in action this week as they face the Las Vegas Raiders in what will be an important divisional matchup. A win for the Chiefs will give them a sizable lead in the AFC West standings. It would likely give them their fifth-straight AFC West crown for the first time in franchise history.
With the game coming up this evening, below you’ll find five things you to keep an eye on during the game:
Patrick Mahomes' quest for MVP
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Mahomes is now in the lead for league MVP going into the second half of the season. He is currently on pace to throw 45 touchdowns nearly 4,800 yards and only two interceptions. If he keeps this pace up, Mahomes will have a good chance being the MVP for the second time in three years. Mahomes is likely more concerned about winning the Superbowl than he is the MVP, but it’s still fun for Kansas City to remind the rest of the NFL that the best player in the NFL is in Kansas City. His first test following the bye week will the Raiders, the only team to blemish Mahomes’ MVP candidacy. He through his only interception of the season to Las Vegas, which would help result in the Kansas City’s first and only loss of the season. If Mahomes comes out and have big game against the Raiders, it should get him a step closer to the award and erase the memory of the loss earlier this season.
Chiefs still without Mitchell Schwartz
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
The team will still be without Mitchell Schwartz, who was just put on injured reserve. That means he will miss at least three more weeks, so Kansas City will still need to be able to protect Mahomes without him. The team has actually done a much better job protecting Mahomes since Week 5 against the Raiders when they surrendered their most pressures of the season. Mike Remmers, who has filled in for Schwartz, has done well so far in his absence. However, he is also battling an injury as he is questionable to play this Sunday. He was a full participant Friday, so hopefully, he is able to go Sunday. If not, the Chiefs will likely have undrafted rookie Yasir Durant play right tackle. In any case, it’s going to be important for Kansas City’s offensive line to protect Mahomes if they're to get a win this week.
Can Derek Carr beat the Chiefs again?
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
One of the more surprising things to happen the last time the Chiefs played the Raiders was Derek Carr’s performance. Carr through for 347 yards and three touchdowns with two of those passes being for over 50 yards. That type of play by Carr is something that Kansas City isn’t used to seeing. He's usually abysmal when he plays against the Chiefs. One way to make sure Derek Carr doesn’t duplicate his performance from earlier this season is to get a better pass rush. The Chiefs were only able to notch a single sack and struggled throughout the game to get much pressure. It was which is surprising considering Chris Jones and Frank Clark make up one of the league's best pass-rushing duos. He and the rest of the Chiefs' defensive front will need to make sure to get enough pressure to make Carr uncomfortable to force him into some bad decisions with the football.
Slowing explosive plays in the secondary
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
The last time the Chiefs faced the Raiders, their secondary had one of their worst games of the season. They allowed nearly 350 yards through the air, which came off of explosive chunk-yardage plays. Most of those plays came on missed assignments, mental mistakes, or flat-out poor coverage. Three of the first-half touchdowns from the Raiders occurred in Charvarius Ward's coverage. It ultimately led to Ward being benched to start the second half. The secondary as a whole has played better since that game, but they’ll be looking to show Las Vegas that last game was just a fluke. One advantage the Chiefs could have in this one is the return of L'Jarius Sneed. He didn't play in the first matchup between the two teams as he was on injured reserve. He has the speed to help take away some of the talented receivers that the Raiders have at their disposal.