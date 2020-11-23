Chiefs vs. Raiders live tweets and scoring updates

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

Are you ready for some football, Chiefs Kingdom?

Kickoff is coming up at 7:20 p.m. CT as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. You can find all the important details about how to watch the game and more here.

Looking for live scoring updates? We’ll update those in the chart below. Be sure to bookmark the page or click this link for the latest updates.

Chiefs vs. Raiders score

Quarter

Chiefs

Raiders

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Final

Follow along as the Chiefs Wire staff and other media members tweet during the game.

Inactive players

Chiefs’ 2020 schedule

Week

Opponent

Time (CT) | Date

Channel

1

vs. Houston Texans

7:20 p.m. Thu, Sept. 10th

NBC

2

at Los Angeles Chargers

3:25 p.m. Sun, Sept. 20th

CBS

3

at Baltimore Ravens

7:15 p.m. Mon, Sept. 28th

ESPN

4

vs. New England Patriots

6:05 p.m. Mon, Oct. 5th

CBS

5

vs. Las Vegas Raiders

12:00 p.m. Sun, Oct. 11th

CBS

6

at Buffalo Bills

4:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 19th

FOX/NFLN/Amazon

7

at Denver Broncos

3:25 p.m. Sun, Oct 25th

CBS

8

vs. New York Jets

12:00 p.m. Sun, Nov. 1st

CBS

9

vs. Carolina Panthers

12:00 p.m. Sun, Nov. 8th

FOX

10

BYE

BYE

BYE

11

at Las Vegas Raiders

7:20 p.m. Sun, Nov. 22nd

NBC

12

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3:25 p.m. Sun, Nov. 29th

CBS

13

vs. Denver Broncos

7:20 p.m. Sun, Dec. 6th

NBC

14

at Miami Dolphins

12:00 p.m. Sun, Dec. 13th

CBS

15

at New Orleans Saints

3:25 p.m. Sun, Dec. 20th

CBS

16

vs. Atlanta Falcons

12:00 p.m. Sun, Dec. 27th

FOX

17

vs. Los Angeles Chargers

12:00 p.m. Sun, Jan. 3rd

CBS

