Chiefs vs. Raiders live tweets and scoring updates
Are you ready for some football, Chiefs Kingdom?
Kickoff is coming up at 7:20 p.m. CT as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. You can find all the important details about how to watch the game and more here.
Looking for live scoring updates? We’ll update those in the chart below. Be sure to bookmark the page or click this link for the latest updates.
Chiefs vs. Raiders score
Quarter
Chiefs
Raiders
First
–
–
Second
–
–
Third
–
–
Fourth
–
–
Final
–
–
53-man roster guide
Follow along as the Chiefs Wire staff and other media members tweet during the game. Get the absolute latest updates on our Twitter list down below.
Inactive players
Live Tweets
Chiefs’ 2020 schedule
Week
Opponent
Time (CT) | Date
Channel
1
vs. Houston Texans
7:20 p.m. Thu, Sept. 10th
NBC
2
at Los Angeles Chargers
3:25 p.m. Sun, Sept. 20th
CBS
3
at Baltimore Ravens
7:15 p.m. Mon, Sept. 28th
ESPN
4
vs. New England Patriots
6:05 p.m. Mon, Oct. 5th
CBS
5
vs. Las Vegas Raiders
12:00 p.m. Sun, Oct. 11th
CBS
6
at Buffalo Bills
4:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 19th
FOX/NFLN/Amazon
7
at Denver Broncos
3:25 p.m. Sun, Oct 25th
CBS
8
vs. New York Jets
12:00 p.m. Sun, Nov. 1st
CBS
9
vs. Carolina Panthers
12:00 p.m. Sun, Nov. 8th
FOX
10
BYE
BYE
BYE
11
at Las Vegas Raiders
7:20 p.m. Sun, Nov. 22nd
NBC
12
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3:25 p.m. Sun, Nov. 29th
CBS
13
vs. Denver Broncos
7:20 p.m. Sun, Dec. 6th
NBC
14
at Miami Dolphins
12:00 p.m. Sun, Dec. 13th
CBS
15
at New Orleans Saints
3:25 p.m. Sun, Dec. 20th
CBS
16
vs. Atlanta Falcons
12:00 p.m. Sun, Dec. 27th
FOX
17
vs. Los Angeles Chargers
12:00 p.m. Sun, Jan. 3rd
CBS